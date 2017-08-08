Back to Main page
Meeting on Syria kicks off in Iran

World
August 08, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The three-lateral expert group will share opinions on the ceasefire regime and de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Representatives of states that are underwriters of peace in Syria - Russia, Turkey and Iran - have kicked off a series of meetings devoted to strengthening of de-escalation zones in the Arab republic in Teheran on Tuesday, the Tasnim News Agency has reported.

Read also
Devastated part of the old city of Homs, Syria

Syrian opposition group unveils details of deal on de-escalation zones in Syria's Homs

The three-lateral expert group will share opinions on the ceasefire regime and de-escalation zones in Syria during the two-day talks, the agency says. The meeting’s results will be discussed at the sixths round of the Astana talks on Syria scheduled for late August.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday that the agenda for the Astana peace talks on Syria would be ironed out at a Teheran meeting.

The fifth international meeting in Astana to curb the situation in Syria took place on July 4-5. The talks were attended by delegations from ceasefire underwriters (Russia, Turkey and Iran), Syria’s government, the Syrian armed opposition, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura and representatives from Jordan and the US that acted as observes. In their joint final statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran officially confirmed establishment of a joint task force on Syria’s de-escalation in conformity with the earlier adopted memorandum.

