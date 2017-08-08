Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guardian daily journalists refuse to meet Russia’s US-jailed pilot Yaroshenko

World
August 08, 6:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russia’s Izvestia daily, The Guardian stated that it was unnecessary visiting Yaroshenko in the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Journalists from the British daily The Guardian opted out from meeting with Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States, Russia’s Izvestia daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the Russian daily, The Guardian stated that it was unnecessary visiting Yaroshenko in the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, and refused taking commentaries from pilot’s relatives and lawyers.

Izvestia daily reported on August 2 citing a letter from Yaroshenko, that the imprisoned Russian pilot invited journalists from The Guardian to visit him at the correctional facility in New Jersey and asked them to conduct an independent investigation.

According to the Russian newspaper, Yaroshenko wrote in his letter that he had only recently read the story about him published by the British daily two years ago. Yaroshenko claimed that the story, written by Yudhijit Bhattacharjee, had no commentaries from him.

The Russian said at that time that he was shocked with the reaction from The Guardian adding that his position was not reflected at all in the story.

"I did not expect this from the British daily," Yaroshenko told Izvestia. "Moreover, I asked for logical things, which are to take into account journalistic standards, in other words to reflect my position as well."

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
2
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
3
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington
4
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife announce separation — media
5
Egypt, Russia finish negotiations on reactors for nuclear power plant at El Dabaa
6
Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia
7
Press review: Moscow not interested in new arms race and Israel considering death penalty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама