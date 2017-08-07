Russia’s Investigative Committee launches criminal case over Yakutia mine flooding

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 07, 14:00
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the flooding incident in the Alrosa diamond company’s Mir mine, located in the Siberian Republic of Yakutia, a source in the committee’s press service told TASS.
"The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case in accordance with Article 216.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (breach of safety regulations during mining)," the source said.
According to investigators, around 17:00 local time on August 4, an underground mine was flooded after a water outbreak. A shift consisting of 151 workers was down in the mine when the incident occurred.
"A total of 143 miners were lifted to the surface, three of them have been taken to hospital, their condition is said to be stable. Rescue operation continues in order to evacuate the remaining eight workers still trapped in the mine," the source added.
Investigators are currently examining the scene of the incident, they have already questioned 94 workers. "Documents related to underground activities have been seized, including service instructions for all staff members," the Investigative Committee source noted.