Polish Foreign Minister hopes to hold talks with Lavrov in September

World
August 07, 4:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister is to speak in the course of the general political discussion of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 21

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski expressed his hope for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in September on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"I hope that in September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, we will meet with Sergei Lavrov," Waszczykowski said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We announce through diplomatic channels that we are ready to continue cooperation: the deputy ministers have already met, I think it's now time for the ministers to meet," Waszczykowski said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to speak in the course of the general political discussion of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 21. The debate will begin on September 19 with the speeches of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the chairman of the 72nd session of Miroslav Lajcak.

US President Donald Trump is expected to speak on the first day of the UN General Assembly. This will be his first speech at the UN. The general political debate will last until September 25.

