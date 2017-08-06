ASEAN top diplomats concerned over situation in Korean Peninsula - communique

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, are seriously concerned over the escalation of the situation in the Korean Peninsula and reiterate their commitment to the Bangkok agreement on the nuclear-free zone in Southeast Asia, according to the Joint Communique of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila released on Sunday.

"We continued to express grave concerns over the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula including the most recent testing by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) on 4 and 28 July 2017 in addition to its previous nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches," the document says.

The ministers urged North Korea to "to fully and immediately comply with its obligations arising from all the relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions."

The ministers reiterated their support to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by peaceful means and called for restraint and the resumption of dialogue to create conditions promoting peace and stability.

On Saturday, ASEAN foreign ministers adopted a separate joint statement on the situation in the Korean Peninsula, with its provisions being included into the final joint communique.

From August 6 to 8, the Philippines is hosting meetings of foreign ministers of ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations. The Russian delegation to the events is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula is extremely tense on the background of the active development of North Korea’s missile program. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles that provoked sharp reaction from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly said that it doesn’t rule out any of scenario, including a military one, concerning the North Korean problem.