Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ASEAN top diplomats concerned over situation in Korean Peninsula - communique

World
August 06, 21:05 UTC+3 MANILA

The ministers urged North Korea to "to fully and immediately comply with its obligations arising from all the relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions"

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, are seriously concerned over the escalation of the situation in the Korean Peninsula and reiterate their commitment to the Bangkok agreement on the nuclear-free zone in Southeast Asia, according to the Joint Communique of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila released on Sunday.

"We continued to express grave concerns over the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula including the most recent testing by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) on 4 and 28 July 2017 in addition to its previous nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches," the document says.

The ministers urged North Korea to "to fully and immediately comply with its obligations arising from all the relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions."

The ministers reiterated their support to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by peaceful means and called for restraint and the resumption of dialogue to create conditions promoting peace and stability.

On Saturday, ASEAN foreign ministers adopted a separate joint statement on the situation in the Korean Peninsula, with its provisions being included into the final joint communique.

From August 6 to 8, the Philippines is hosting meetings of foreign ministers of ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations. The Russian delegation to the events is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula is extremely tense on the background of the active development of North Korea’s missile program. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles that provoked sharp reaction from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly said that it doesn’t rule out any of scenario, including a military one, concerning the North Korean problem.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions
2
Jumbo jets built for Russian carrier to serve as Air Force One
3
Russia plans to abolish preferences to foreign aircraft makers from 2019 - deputy PM
4
Tree trade agreement between EAEU and Iran to be signed soon - Iranian president
5
Ukrainian diplomat says Scooter may be brought to account for visiting Crimea
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама