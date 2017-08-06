Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump appreciates China, Russia for voting on DPRK resolution in UN SC - White House

World
August 06, 7:58 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US President will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea, said press secretary of the White House Sarah Sanders

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended appreciation to Russia and China for support in approval of the resolution on tougher sanctions regime against North Korea by the UN Security Council, press secretary of the White House Sarah Sanders said on Saturday.

"The President appreciates China’s and Russia’s cooperation in securing passage of this resolution," Sanders said. "He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behavior," she added.

The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jumbo jets built for Russian carrier to serve as Air Force One
2
Unconventional approaches needed to settle crisis with DPRK - Russia’s UN envoy
3
Trump appreciates China, Russia for voting on DPRK resolution in UN SC - White House
4
Russian vice-speaker urges UN to discuss US-led coalition’s strike on Raqqa hospital
5
Russia planning series of defense contracts with Indonesia on Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
7
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама