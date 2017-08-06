Trump appreciates China, Russia for voting on DPRK resolution in UN SC - White House

Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 6:42
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - NebenzyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 4:42
UNSC unanimously backs new sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 06, 0:06
Russia’s ex-envoy to US says his talks with Flynn were about Russian-US cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 05, 18:43
Russian environment minister says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement terrible mistakeSociety & Culture August 05, 18:41
Russian Energy Ministry slams new EU sanctions as unlawfulBusiness & Economy August 05, 18:39
Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in YakutiaSociety & Culture August 05, 9:23
Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetchedRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 20:36
Russian, US experts suggest launching satellite and balloons as part of Venus space probeScience & Space August 04, 19:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended appreciation to Russia and China for support in approval of the resolution on tougher sanctions regime against North Korea by the UN Security Council, press secretary of the White House Sarah Sanders said on Saturday.
"The President appreciates China’s and Russia’s cooperation in securing passage of this resolution," Sanders said. "He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behavior," she added.
The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.