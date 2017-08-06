Trump appreciates China, Russia for voting on DPRK resolution in UN SC - White House

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended appreciation to Russia and China for support in approval of the resolution on tougher sanctions regime against North Korea by the UN Security Council, press secretary of the White House Sarah Sanders said on Saturday.

"The President appreciates China’s and Russia’s cooperation in securing passage of this resolution," Sanders said. "He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behavior," she added.

The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.