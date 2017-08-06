Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan will cooperate with China, Russia to abide by DPRK resolution - PM

World
August 06, 6:40 UTC+3 TOKYO

The UN Security Council’s 15 members unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. The government of Japan will closely cooperate with China, Russia, the Republic of Korea and the United States for the purpose of complying with resolutions of the UN Security Council on North Korea, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday.

"The government of Japan as the country - member of the UN Security Council will continue supporting efficiency of the series of resolutions of the UN Security Council [on North Korea] by maintaining strong cooperation with such countries as the United States and South Korea in the first instance, and by working closely with China and Russia," Abe said.

The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jumbo jets built for Russian carrier to serve as Air Force One
2
Unconventional approaches needed to settle crisis with DPRK - Russia’s UN envoy
3
Trump appreciates China, Russia for voting on DPRK resolution in UN SC - White House
4
Russian vice-speaker urges UN to discuss US-led coalition’s strike on Raqqa hospital
5
Russia planning series of defense contracts with Indonesia on Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
7
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама