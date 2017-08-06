Japan will cooperate with China, Russia to abide by DPRK resolution - PM

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. The government of Japan will closely cooperate with China, Russia, the Republic of Korea and the United States for the purpose of complying with resolutions of the UN Security Council on North Korea, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday.

"The government of Japan as the country - member of the UN Security Council will continue supporting efficiency of the series of resolutions of the UN Security Council [on North Korea] by maintaining strong cooperation with such countries as the United States and South Korea in the first instance, and by working closely with China and Russia," Abe said.

The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.