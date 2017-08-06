Russian vice-speaker urges UN to discuss US-led coalition’s strike on Raqqa hospital

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The United Nations should have discussions about the US-led coalition’s attack on a hospital in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) Irina Yarovaya said on Saturday.

"It is time to conduct post-flight analysis both in literal and figurative meanings and work out whether it was either total incompetence and criminal negligence or a disguised intention to destroy those who are not terrorists," the lawmaker said.

Another air strike of the coalition’s warplanes on a civilian facility raises a question "how long will the coalition help terrorists to bomb and destroy Syria?"

"There is too much deceit about errors behind which there are crimes," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, reports came that on August 3 the coalition’s forces used phosphorus bombs to attack a hospital in Raqqa. The hospital bombarded with 20 shells was flattened. Nearby vehicles were also destroyed. No terrorists were reported to have been present in the hospital at the time of the air strike.

On Friday, the coalition’s headquarters updated the death toll among civilians in the operation against so-called Islamic State, disclosing that at least 624 civilians had been killed in the coalition’s air strikes in Iraq and Syria.