Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council to have voting on tougher sanctions against DPRK at 19:00 hrs UTC

World
August 05, 6:35 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The draft envisions a ban on the exports of a range of minerals and products to the DPRK, including coal, iron, lead, and seafoods

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. UN Security Council is expected to consider a draft resolution on toughening sanctions against the DPRK in response to the recent missile tests at 15:00 hrs EDT or 19:00 hrs UTC, a Western diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

The draft envisions a ban on the exports of a range of minerals and products to the DPRK, including coal, iron, lead, and seafoods. The text also spells out other restrictions like precisely targeted measures against the individuals and manufacturers linked to the DPRK nuclear and missile programs.

Reuters quoted U.S. estimations earlier a full observance of these restrictive measures could slash Pyongyang's foreign currency revenues, currently standing at $ 3 billion, by $ 1 billion. A source speaking to the agency claimed Russia and China might support the U.S.-drafted resolution.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extemely tense on the background of an active development of the North Korean missile program. In July, the country held two launches of Hwasong-14 ballistic missiles on the background of reports on a successful testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

U.S. authorities confirmed Pyongyang's statements that the missile was and intercontinental ballistic one but the Russian Defense Ministry said the characteristics of the trial test showed it was a medium-range ballistic missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
2
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
3
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batch
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама