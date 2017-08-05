UN Security Council to have voting on tougher sanctions against DPRK at 19:00 hrs UTC

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. UN Security Council is expected to consider a draft resolution on toughening sanctions against the DPRK in response to the recent missile tests at 15:00 hrs EDT or 19:00 hrs UTC, a Western diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

The draft envisions a ban on the exports of a range of minerals and products to the DPRK, including coal, iron, lead, and seafoods. The text also spells out other restrictions like precisely targeted measures against the individuals and manufacturers linked to the DPRK nuclear and missile programs.

Reuters quoted U.S. estimations earlier a full observance of these restrictive measures could slash Pyongyang's foreign currency revenues, currently standing at $ 3 billion, by $ 1 billion. A source speaking to the agency claimed Russia and China might support the U.S.-drafted resolution.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extemely tense on the background of an active development of the North Korean missile program. In July, the country held two launches of Hwasong-14 ballistic missiles on the background of reports on a successful testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

U.S. authorities confirmed Pyongyang's statements that the missile was and intercontinental ballistic one but the Russian Defense Ministry said the characteristics of the trial test showed it was a medium-range ballistic missile.