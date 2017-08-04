National security advisor thwarting Trump’s foreign policy prescriptions — media

Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 9:22
WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster has been thwarting President Donald Trump’s foreign policy prescriptions, the Daily Caller news website wrote citing two former senior officials from the US National Security Council (NSC).
"Everything the president wants to do, McMaster opposes," one of the officials said. "Trump wants to get us out of Afghanistan - McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to get us out of Syria - McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to deal with the China issue - McMaster doesn’t. Trump wants to deal with the Islam issue - McMaster doesn’t. You know, across the board, we want to get rid of the Iran deal - McMaster doesn’t," the official added.
Another former NSC official said he knew that "the president isn’t a big fan of what McMaster’s doing." "I don’t understand why he’s allowing a guy who is subverting his foreign policy at every turn to remain in place," he noted. He also said that he had been upset "seeing how empowered Obama holdovers under McMaster were to essentially perpetuate Obama-era policies."
On August 2, the White House confirmed the dismissal of Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence. According to the Politico newspaper, McMaster had been insisting on his dismissal for a long time but managed to ensure it only after new White House chief of staff John Kelly took office on July 31. He has not yet clarified his intentions as well as the powers that Trump provided to him. According to the US media, Trump has given Kelly the task to stabilize the White House's West Wing.