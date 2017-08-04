Back to Main page
National security advisor thwarting Trump’s foreign policy prescriptions — media

World
August 04, 10:57 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the Daily Caller news website's sources, "everything the president wants to do, McMaster opposes"

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster has been thwarting President Donald Trump’s foreign policy prescriptions, the Daily Caller news website wrote citing two former senior officials from the US National Security Council (NSC).

"Everything the president wants to do, McMaster opposes," one of the officials said. "Trump wants to get us out of Afghanistan - McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to get us out of Syria - McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to deal with the China issue - McMaster doesn’t. Trump wants to deal with the Islam issue - McMaster doesn’t. You know, across the board, we want to get rid of the Iran deal - McMaster doesn’t," the official added.

