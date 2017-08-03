Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US court sentences Russian to 46 months in jail for cybercrimes

World
August 03, 23:25 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

On March 28, Senakh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. A US court sentenced Russian citizen Maxim Senakh, extradited from Finland last year, to 46-month prison sentence on cybercrime charges, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Maxim Senakh, 41, of Veliky Novgorod, Russia, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and will be deported following his release from prison," the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian citizen was involved in "a criminal enterprise that installed and exploited malicious computer software (malware) on tens of thousands of computer servers throughout the world to generate millions of dollars in fraudulent payments."

On March 28, Senakh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He was arrested by Finnish authorities, who extradited him to the United States in February 2016.

According to the case, Senakh was involved in spreading the malware known as Ebury, which harvested log-on credentials from infected computer servers, allowing to create and operate a botnet comprising tens of thousands of infected servers throughout the world. The botnet was used "to generate and redirect internet traffic in furtherance of various click-fraud and spam e-mail schemes, which fraudulently generated millions of dollars in revenue."

"As part of his plea, Senakh admitted that he supported the criminal enterprise by creating accounts with domain registrars that helped develop the Ebury botnet infrastructure and personally profited from traffic generated by the Ebury botnet," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US sanctions reflect Washington’s economic goals — German official
2
New US law on sanctions no declaration of trade war against Russia — US diplomat
3
Ukraine to suffer from US anti-Russian sanctions bill, says politician
4
Court extends detention for members of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology
5
Yandex.Taxi and Uber notify Moscow authorities about companies’ merger
6
The world's most legendary tanks
7
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама