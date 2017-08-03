US court sentences Russian to 46 months in jail for cybercrimes

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. A US court sentenced Russian citizen Maxim Senakh, extradited from Finland last year, to 46-month prison sentence on cybercrime charges, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Maxim Senakh, 41, of Veliky Novgorod, Russia, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and will be deported following his release from prison," the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian citizen was involved in "a criminal enterprise that installed and exploited malicious computer software (malware) on tens of thousands of computer servers throughout the world to generate millions of dollars in fraudulent payments."

On March 28, Senakh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He was arrested by Finnish authorities, who extradited him to the United States in February 2016.

According to the case, Senakh was involved in spreading the malware known as Ebury, which harvested log-on credentials from infected computer servers, allowing to create and operate a botnet comprising tens of thousands of infected servers throughout the world. The botnet was used "to generate and redirect internet traffic in furtherance of various click-fraud and spam e-mail schemes, which fraudulently generated millions of dollars in revenue."

"As part of his plea, Senakh admitted that he supported the criminal enterprise by creating accounts with domain registrars that helped develop the Ebury botnet infrastructure and personally profited from traffic generated by the Ebury botnet," the statement reads.