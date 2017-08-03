All victims injured in St. Petersburg subway terror attack released from hospital

Sadovaya station of the St Petersburg metro closed after a blast © Sergei Konkov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. All people who were injured in the St. Petersburg metro terror attack that occurred this past April have been released from the city’s hospitals, Vice Governor Anna Mityanina’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

According to earlier reports, three victims were still hospitalized.

"All the injured have been released from the city’s medical institutions," the vice governor’s press service said, but did not specify the time of their release.

On April 3, a terror blast rocked a subway train travelling between the Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations, killing 15 people and the terrorist himself, who set off the bomb.