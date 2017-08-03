Sixty-four people injured in explosions at munitions depot in Abkhazia

SUKHUMI, August 3. /TASS/. Sixty-four people have been injured by explosions that shook a munitions depot of Abkhazia’s Defense Ministry on August 2, according to updated information, the republic’s Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia said at Thursday’s briefing.

"As of 09:00 Moscow time, August 3, a total of 64 people, including three children, were injured in an incident in the village of Primorskoye on August 2. At present, 16 people have been hospitalized. Their condition is satisfactory now," the minister said. One child with bruises and abrasions is being treated in a child health clinic, another with concussion, at the neurosurgery department of the republic’s hospital and the third, in the Gudauta District Hospital, he said. "The children’s state is stable," Tsakhnakia added.

The state of five patients who were transported on Wednesday evening from the Gudauta District Hospital to Sukhumi’s republican hospital in grave condition has improved, the minister said. According to the Russian Health Ministry’s press service, 35 Russians are among those who were wounded by the explosions.

Two tourists from St. Petersburg died in the accident. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning. Abkhazia’s military prosecutors launched a criminal case on the explosions.