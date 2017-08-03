Donetsk Republic to consider US arms supplies to Ukraine as attempt to disrupt talks

Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin routeBusiness & Economy August 03, 21:32
DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will consider a possible delivery of US weapons to Ukraine as an attempt to disrupt the Minsk talks and the Normandy Quartet efforts aimed at resolving the Donbass conflict, DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko said on Thursday.
"The United States has already made attempts to provide Ukraine with weapons," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. "Back in 2015, we seized some US-made weapons at the [Donetsk] airport. Any arms supplies to Ukraine will be considered as an attempt to disrupt the Minsk talks as well as the Normandy Quartet talks," he added.
The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the US Congress, particularly includes allocations to provide Ukraine with security assistance. However, according to US officials, Washington’s assistance has been confined to providing Kiev with unlethal equipment, such as radio stations, counter-artillery radars and armored vehicles.
The Wall Street Journal earlier said citing US officials that the "Pentagon and State Department have devised plans to supply Ukraine with antitank missiles and other weaponry and are seeking White House approval."