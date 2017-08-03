Georgian PM calls to resolve conflict with Russia

Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soonSociety & Culture August 03, 15:23
TBILISI, August 3. /TASS/. Georgia will seek to achieve a political settlement of its conflict with Russia peacefully and a constructive way, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
"Georgia will do its utmost to achieve a political settlement of the conflict with Russia with the support of international strategic partners peacefully and in a constructive way," he said. The prime minister noted that "Georgia’s peaceful unification is the country’s major task." "I have no doubt whatsoever that this goal will be achieved peacefully and successfully," he stressed.
Kvirikashvili noted though that "visits by Russian high-ranking officials to Abkhazia "are a continuation of attempts to legitimize the alienation of that region from Georgia."
On September 2, 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia due to the recognition of Abkhazia and the Tskhinval region by Moscow but said consular ties will remain. Sections of interest of Russia and Georgia have been working at the corresponding Swiss Embassies in the two countries since March 2009.