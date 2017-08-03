Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgian PM calls to resolve conflict with Russia

World
August 03, 12:35 UTC+3 TBILISI

On September 2, 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia due to the recognition of Abkhazia and the Tskhinval region by Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, August 3. /TASS/. Georgia will seek to achieve a political settlement of its conflict with Russia peacefully and a constructive way, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Read also
Russia's Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry: Georgia continues provocations undermining normalization efforts

"Georgia will do its utmost to achieve a political settlement of the conflict with Russia with the support of international strategic partners peacefully and in a constructive way," he said. The prime minister noted that "Georgia’s peaceful unification is the country’s major task." "I have no doubt whatsoever that this goal will be achieved peacefully and successfully," he stressed.

Kvirikashvili noted though that "visits by Russian high-ranking officials to Abkhazia "are a continuation of attempts to legitimize the alienation of that region from Georgia."

On September 2, 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia due to the recognition of Abkhazia and the Tskhinval region by Moscow but said consular ties will remain. Sections of interest of Russia and Georgia have been working at the corresponding Swiss Embassies in the two countries since March 2009.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама