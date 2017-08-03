Two Russian tourists killed in Abkhazian ammunition depot blast identified

Revelations of Floating University may add to Arctic soil mapBusiness & Economy August 03, 11:25
Agreement reached on third Syrian de-escalation zone north of HomsMilitary & Defense August 03, 10:29
White nights, bold merman and water braid: How alga is produced in White SeaBusiness & Economy August 03, 10:21
Bodies of two people found after ammunition depot blast in AbkhaziaWorld August 03, 9:19
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll showsWorld August 03, 8:51
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 22:10
Trump hopes for cooperation with Russia on global issuesWorld August 02, 21:45
Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate US sanctions forthcomingRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 20:02
Chisinau’s decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 19:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SUKHUM, August 3. /TASS/. Two tourists killed in a blast at the Abkhazian Defense Ministry’s ammunition depot have been identified as Yelena Poliakova, born in 1970, and Yelena Timofeyeva, born in 1962, Abkhazian Emergencies Ministry Spokesman Mizan Lomiya said on Thursday. According to him, both blast victims were Russian nationals.
The third tourist who went missing following the blast, has been found and taken to hospital, a source in Abkhazia’s Interior Ministry told TASS.
The third woman who was with them [two tourists whose dead bodies were found on Thursday - TASS], suffered wounds, she has been taken to hospital," the source said. On Wednesday, an explosion rocked the Abkhazian Defense Ministry’s ammunition depot located in the Primorskoye settlement, Gudautsky District. As a result, up to 60 people were injured. An investigation into the incident has been launched.
Abkhazia’s law enforcement agencies said that three tourists had gone missing, but since explosions at the ammunition depot continued for four hours (from 16:30 to 20:30 Moscow time - from 13:30 to 17:30 GMT), it was impossible to search the area. Search operation was launched only after explosions ceased.