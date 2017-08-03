Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bodies of two people found after ammunition depot blast in Abkhazia

World
August 03, 9:19 UTC+3

The search for one more person continues

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SUKHUM, August 3. /TASS/. The bodies of two people killed by an ammunition depot explosion in Abkhazia have been recovered on Thursday morning not far from the blast scene, a source in the Abkhazian Interior Ministry told TASS.

"The bodies of two people have been found, who presumably were tourists and died of shrapnel wounds. The search for one more person continues," the source said.

Read also

Arms depot blast triggers wave of explosions rocking northeastern Ukraine

According to the Interior Ministry, the tourists must have been killed while returning from a trip to a local waterfall.

On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies said that three tourists had gone missing, but since explosions continued for four hours (from 16:30 to 20:30 Moscow time - from 13:30 to 17:30 GMT), it was impossible to search the area. Search operation was launched only after explosions ceased.

On Wednesday, an explosion rocked the Abkhazian Defense Ministry’s ammunition depot located in the Primorskoye settlement, Gudautsky District. As a result, up to 60 people were injured, 27 of whom had to be taken to hospitals. The Abkhazian prosecutor general’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
2
Agreement reached on third Syrian de-escalation zone north of Homs
3
Moldovan leader confirms he will meet with Russian official declared persona non-grata
4
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
5
Serbia to continue protecting its sovereignty despite external pressure, president says
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама