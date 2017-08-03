Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has plunged to a new low of 33%, a poll conducted by the Quinnipiac University showed.

According to the survey’s results, as many as 61% of respondents disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, 33% support him, while others did not give any answer.

On June 29, the Quinnipiac University released its previous poll which indicated that 55% of those surveyed did not approve of Trump’s activities, while 40% approved of the job he was doing.

Now, 62% of respondents (compared to 34%) said they believed Trump was not honest, 63% (compared to 34%) said that he did not have good leadership skills, while 59% (compared to 39%) pointed out that he did not care about average Americans.

In addition, 63% of those polled think that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election, while 31% do not believe it. As many as 32% of respondents said that Trump had done nothing wrong as far as relations with Russia were concerned. At the same time, 30% of those surveyed think that the president did something illegal, while another 30% said he had done something unethical.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,125 self-identified registered voters was conducted from July 27 to August 1. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.4 percentage points.