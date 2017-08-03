Back to Main page
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows

World
August 03, 8:51 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Only 33% of the respondents support the US president

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has plunged to a new low of 33%, a poll conducted by the Quinnipiac University showed.

According to the survey’s results, as many as 61% of respondents disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, 33% support him, while others did not give any answer.

World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey

On June 29, the Quinnipiac University released its previous poll which indicated that 55% of those surveyed did not approve of Trump’s activities, while 40% approved of the job he was doing.

Now, 62% of respondents (compared to 34%) said they believed Trump was not honest, 63% (compared to 34%) said that he did not have good leadership skills, while 59% (compared to 39%) pointed out that he did not care about average Americans.

In addition, 63% of those polled think that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election, while 31% do not believe it. As many as 32% of respondents said that Trump had done nothing wrong as far as relations with Russia were concerned. At the same time, 30% of those surveyed think that the president did something illegal, while another 30% said he had done something unethical.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,125 self-identified registered voters was conducted from July 27 to August 1. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.4 percentage points.

Donald Trump
