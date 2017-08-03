Back to Main page
Japanese minister in charge of economic ties with Russia retains his post in reshuffle

World
August 03, 8:22 UTC+3 TOKYO

Seko has been Tokyo’s chief negotiator at talks with Moscow for the development of bilateral economic relations

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 3./TASS/. Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, who is also responsible for the development of economic ties with Russia, has retained his post in the cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reported.

Seko has been Tokyo’s chief negotiator at talks with Moscow for the development of bilateral economic relations, including negotiations on possible joint economic activity on the Southern Kurils, for already more than a year.

