Moldovan leader confirms he will meet with Russian official declared persona non-grata

CHISINAU, August 3. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon confirmed on Wednesday that he will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who was on Wednesday declared persona non-grata in Moldova, in Tehran where they will attend the inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"I will be in Tehran on (August) 4. I intend to hold a scheduled meeting with Dmitry Rogozin," Igor Dodon wrote in Facebook. As he said earlier, their plans were to discuss the worsening of relations between the two countries.

The Moldovan government on Wednesday declared Russian Deputy Prime-Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non-grata. The decision was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers following a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Andrei Galbur.

He said the government took the step due to a series of statements unfriendly to Moldova and its citizens. In particular, Galbur mentioned Rogozin’s recent interview to the Rossiya-24 television channel. Rogozin will be prohibited from visiting and transiting Moldova.

Rogozin is co-chairman of the Russian Moldovan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation and Russia’s special representative for Transnistria.

President Dodon has denounced the decision made by the country’s government. "For us, this is an act of a great political foolishness," the Moldovan leader said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Today, Moldova was involved in a diplomatic and geopolitical conflict that is exceptional for the last quarter-century."

He supposed that the West might be behind it. "I don’t know if it is the government’s independent decision. This is rather influence from overseas," the president noted. He pinned the blame for spoilt relations with Russia on Moldova’s ruling Democratic Party. According to Dodon, this political force will do anything to disrupt the restoration of relations with Moscow that he is striving for.