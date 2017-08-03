Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev troops make breakthrough attempt in DPR south, says military spokesman

World
August 03, 0:38 UTC+3 DONETSK

Basurin said that Ukrainian units also opened fire, using infantry fighting vehicle weapons and small arms

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Kiev troops made an attempt late on Wednesday to break through positions of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on the southern section of the contact line, a spokesman for the DPR operational command, Eduard Basurin, said.

"At nightfall, at 21:00, two subversive and reconnaissance groups of the enemy numbering ten to 15 people made an attempt to infiltrate into the republic in the area of Vodyanoye settlement, but tripped the mine as they got into their own mined area," the Donetsk news agency quoted him as saying.

Basurin said that Ukrainian units also opened fire, using infantry fighting vehicle weapons and small arms.

On June 21, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed to declare a new ceasefire on the line of contact in Donbass, starting from midnight of June 24. The so-called harvest ceasefire is meant to last during the harvest season, until August 31.

At the July 5 meeting, the parties confirmed the ceasefire, pointing out that the number of shelling incidents decreased since the ceasefire was announced. However, shelling incidents continue to happen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
2
Agreement reached on third Syrian de-escalation zone north of Homs
3
Moldovan leader confirms he will meet with Russian official declared persona non-grata
4
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
5
Serbia to continue protecting its sovereignty despite external pressure, president says
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама