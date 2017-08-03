Kiev troops make breakthrough attempt in DPR south, says military spokesman

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Kiev troops made an attempt late on Wednesday to break through positions of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on the southern section of the contact line, a spokesman for the DPR operational command, Eduard Basurin, said.

"At nightfall, at 21:00, two subversive and reconnaissance groups of the enemy numbering ten to 15 people made an attempt to infiltrate into the republic in the area of Vodyanoye settlement, but tripped the mine as they got into their own mined area," the Donetsk news agency quoted him as saying.

Basurin said that Ukrainian units also opened fire, using infantry fighting vehicle weapons and small arms.

On June 21, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed to declare a new ceasefire on the line of contact in Donbass, starting from midnight of June 24. The so-called harvest ceasefire is meant to last during the harvest season, until August 31.

At the July 5 meeting, the parties confirmed the ceasefire, pointing out that the number of shelling incidents decreased since the ceasefire was announced. However, shelling incidents continue to happen.