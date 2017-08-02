US open for discussions on Syrian settlement with Russia — Tillerson

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Washington is ready to discuss with Moscow the sequence of steps necessary to overcome the conflict in Syria, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

"We are committed to the stability of Syria following the battle to defeat ISIS," the US top diplomat told reporters, adding that his country favored "a unified Syria, not divided," as well as the drafting of a new constition, free and fair elections and a new political leadership.

Tillerson also described Russia’s support to the legitimate Syrian government of Bashar Assad was "unacceptable" and that Iranian forces must leave the Syrian territory.

"And it continues to be our view that the Assad regime has no role in the future governing of Syria. The sequencing of all of that, we're open to, as long as that is the that's is achieved at the end," he said.

"Again, we're working closely with Russia and other parties to see if we can agree a path forward on how to stabilize Syria, in the post ISIS world, create zones of stabilization and lines of deconfliction that will hold, and then create conditions for the political process to play out in Geneva," the US top diplomat continued.

"We still support the Geneva process as a means of engaging the parties on the future of Syria's governance," the US official went on. "A lot of work ahead of us, and we don't have the conditions, yet, in place to achieve that, but we are going to work with others the neighbors in the region as well as those stakeholders in Syria to see if we cannot create those conditions that will lead to talks in Geneva and elsewhere to put in place a longer term solution for Syria."

He said the creation of a de-escalation zone in the southwest part of Syria, created by Russia, the United States and Jordan was "one small measure of success."

"It is our hope that this first zone of deconfliction will hold, with the Russians' assistance and the Russians delivering on their commitments, and that we can find ways to replicate this in other areas, in particular, in the north northern part of Syria, as we continue to liberate areas from ISIS," the US top diplomat said.