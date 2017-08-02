US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI chief

Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from JapanWorld August 02, 8:51
WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm the appointment of Christopher Wray as the new chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
A total of 92 senators supported his candidacy, while only five voted against.
The date when the agency’s new chief will take oath will be announced soon.
US President Donald Trump relieved former FBI director James Comey of his duties on May 9. On July 7, Trump formally nominated Wray to the post.
Wray, 50, graduated from Yale and served as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division under the George W. Bush administration. In 2005, he became a litigation partner with the law firm King & Spalding.