Ukraine Contact Group to discuss demolition of monument to defenders of Lugansk Republic

LUGANSK, August 2. /TASS/. An explosion in downtown Lugansk, which the authorities of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have qualified as a terrorist act, will be put up for discussion at a yet another session of the group in Minsk on Wednesday, Vladislav Deinego, the plenipotentiary representative of the Lugansk Republic at the Minsk consultations for settling the armed civil conflict in Eastern Ukraine, told reporters on Tuesday.
"Several supplementary issues of a more practical character but still no less topical will add to the standard agenda" at the forthcoming meeting, he said.
"In the first place, it's a yet one more cynical terrorist act committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces overnight to August 1, which fully destroyed the monument to defenders of the republic," Deinego said.
A powerful blast occurred in downtown Lugansk on Tuesday. It destroyed 'The Stood for Their Homeland' monument to defenders of the LPR almost fully. Experts at the State Security Ministry of the LPR said it was a terrorist act.