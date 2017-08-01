Back to Main page
Russian, South Korean diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

World
August 01, 22:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and South Korean Ambassador to Russia Pak Ro-byug met on Tuesday to discuss situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

Defense ministry reports North Korea’s missile launch pose no threat to Russia

"A keen exchange of opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula took place, [the sides] discussed acute regional problems and other issues on the international agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 4, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers. In response, the US government urged the international community to take global measures in connection with the growing North Korean threat. Lately, Washington has been insisting that Russia and China wrapped up the bulk of their economic cooperation with Pyongyang.

In early July, the United States distributed among the UN Security Council member states its draft resolution toughening international economic sanctions on North Korea. In a recent ABC interview, Ryabkov said Moscow was ready to support a resolution envisaging "further measures" regarding North Korea, but they should not lead to "economic suffocation" of the country.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
