Contact Group to discuss ceasefire observance in Donbass — DPR negotiator

World
August 01, 22:44 UTC+3 DONETSK

The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24 to stay in force till the end of August

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. Issues of the ceasefire observance and weapons withdrawal from the contact line will top the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting of the Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the chief negotiator for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday.

"The agenda of the next Contact Group meeting includes issues of the ceasefire observation, including around vital infrastructure facilities, the withdrawal of weapons and forces in Stanitsa Luganskaya," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24 to stay in force till the end of August. However, shelling continues.

