Spanish court rules to extradite detained Russian programmer to US

World
August 01, 16:43 UTC+3 MADRID

Stanislav Lisov was detained on suspicion of designing computer malware

MADRID, August 1. /TASS/. A Spanish court has granted a US request to extradite Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov, detained on suspicion of designing computer malware, to the United States, the country’s National Judicial Board said in a press release obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

The document notes that the court "has agreed to grant a demand on the extradition of Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov to the United States."

As the judicial board said, the United States is demanding the Russian programmer’s extradition on suspicion of "actions related to the development and use of computer malware."

Lisov was detained at the Barcelona airport on January 13 on a request from the United States, which later provided substantiated materials on the case.

The US suspects Lisov of developing and using a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data."

The damage from the actions of the hacker network, to which Lisov allegedly belongs, is estimated at about $5 million.

The Russian national earlier denied any wrongdoing and said he had no idea of why the US authorities designated him as a suspect.

