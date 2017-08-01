Back to Main page
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria

August 01, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran continue to coordinate step to enhance security in Syria and put an end to hostilities in that country, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari on Tuesday.

"We will continue our consultations. We began them with the Syrian issue, discussed the situation in North Africa," Bogdanov said. "We are very interested in such vigorous, productive exchange of views and assessments based on trust, the joint analysis of what is going on in the region."

"The most important thing is the forecast of agreeing specific steps on how to help the peoples in that region, above all the Syrians, to develop optimal specific solutions concerning security, the cessation of hostilities, while effectively fighting terrorists and tackling humanitarian issues," Bogdanov said.

"There are two important platforms here - Astana and Geneva. We appreciate Iran’s contribution [to that process] very much," the senior diplomat noted. "We have contacts with the Syrian parties, naturally, with Damascus."

