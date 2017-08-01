Back to Main page
Police uncover bodies of two Russians in northern France, say suicide possible — media

World
August 01, 13:16 UTC+3 PARIS

The bodies were found after a call from the couple’s acquaintances who had not heard from them for a long time

PARIS, August 1. /TASS/. Two Russian citizens who lived in France for a long time have died under vague circumstances in the city of Douai in the north of the country. According to the local newspaper La Voix du Nord, their bodies were discovered on Monday by police officers who consider the suicide version to be a priority one.

The newspaper reported that the bodies were found after a call from the couple’s acquaintances who had not heard from them for a long time. The police aided by the fire and rescue service got into the apartment on the second floor where the couple lived through the window to find two half-decomposed bodies there.

According to preliminary estimates, they died about a week ago. A 52-year-old man was found hanged in his apartment, the body of his 54-year-old wife lay on the bed. There was an unbearable smell in the apartment, and due to the heat the bodies had significantly decomposed.

No signs of violence and struggle have been found in the apartment, the house has not been broken into.

The bodies of the two Russian nationals who resided in France permanently for about 15 years have been taken to the forensic center in the city of Lille for autopsy.

