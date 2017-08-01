At least 60 killed in coalition airstrike in Syria — news agency

Polish ministry: Russia may take part in anniversary of revolt at Nazi death camp SobiborWorld August 01, 13:42
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’World August 01, 13:15
Press review: US consular cuts to cause visa delays and Gazprom’s partners fear sanctionsPress Review August 01, 13:00
Russian Foreign Ministry controls reduction of US diplomatic staffRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 12:41
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 12:17
German top envoy vows EU will resist ‘America Above All’ policy under sanctions pretextWorld August 01, 9:51
US actor George Clooney launches campaign to support education for Syrian childrenWorld August 01, 8:46
Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in StanfordSport August 01, 8:14
White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in RussiaFOREIGN POLICY August 01, 4:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. At least 60 civilians have been killed in an airstrike on several areas in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province carried out by the US-led internatioinal coalition, Syrian news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
According to SANA, the airstrike was delivered against the Al-Qashma, Ash-Shavit, Ed-Davir and al-Asharah areas. No more details have been provided.