At least 60 killed in coalition airstrike in Syria — news agency

World
August 01, 11:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. At least 60 civilians have been killed in an airstrike on several areas in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province carried out by the US-led internatioinal coalition, Syrian news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

According to SANA, the airstrike was delivered against the Al-Qashma, Ash-Shavit, Ed-Davir and al-Asharah areas. No more details have been provided.

