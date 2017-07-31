Over 20 police officers injured in Venezuela on day of Constitutional Assembly elections

US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German ministerBusiness & Economy July 31, 3:49
US’ attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 30, 22:01
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crewsMilitary & Defense July 30, 16:35
Russia Today's reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shellingWorld July 30, 16:22
Russia’s main Navy Day parade to be held in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 30, 8:00
Russian officials search for financing for Baikal conservation projectRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 30, 6:51
Russian national team wrestler stabbed to death in brawl — investigatorsSport July 30, 5:37
Criminal case initiated on wreck of bulk carrier in Black SeaWorld July 30, 4:09
Russia’s Kazan or Sochi may host 2025 World GamesSport July 30, 4:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities have begun investigating attacks on police officers that occurred on the day of elections to the country’s Constitutional Assembly, Nestor Reverol, Minister for Interior, Justice and Peace, said on Sunday, adding that more than 20 law enforcers have been injured.
"We counted 21 officers who sustained injuries, including by firearms," Union Radio’s website quotes the minister as saying. He noted that these incidents have nothing to do with the election process. According to the opposition, at least 16 people were killed during anti-government protests on Saturday and Saturday. Human rights activists said 96 people were arrested on July 30 alone.
In early May, President Nicolas Maduro decided to convene the Constitutional Assembly without holding a preliminary referendum. That led to the aggravation of the situation in the country, which at that time was rocked by large-scale anti-government protests. They were accompanied by clashes with law enforcers, riots and loss of lives.
To date, more than 120 people have died and thousands have been injured during the protests staged by the opposition. The authorities arrested about 4,900 protesters, nearly 1,400 of them remain in custody.