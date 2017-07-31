Back to Main page
Japan urges Russia, China to step up pressure on North Korea

World
July 31, 4:52 UTC+3 TOKYO

"The international community, primarily China and Russia, must realize the harsh reality and step up pressure", said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Japan calls on Russia and China to intensify pressure on North Korea over Pyongyang’s ongoing missile launches, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Monday.

"The international community, primarily China and Russia, must realize the harsh reality and step up pressure [on North Korea]," he stressed.

"We will do our utmost to ensure our country’s security and protect the population from threats emanating from North Korea," he added. According to Abe, during his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the two leaders agreed on the need to take additional steps in the wake of Pyongyang’s recent missile launch.

On Friday, North Korea again successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile fell in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

