Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Less than 1.5 mln people take part in Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly elections

World
July 31, 0:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"According to our estimates and internal information coming from the CNE, less than 7% of voters came to the polling stations," said Julio Borges, Speaker of the National Assembly

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The turnout at the elections to Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly held on Sunday has turned out very low, said Julio Borges, Speaker of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) controlled by the opposition. According to the information provided by the National Electoral Council (CNE), about 19.4 million voters were invited to take part in the elections.

"According to our estimates and internal information coming from the CNE, less than 7% of voters came to the polling stations," Borges told a news conference. "We said that by 15:00 (22:00 Moscow Time), slightly over one million people cast their ballots."

The parliament speaker also asserted that the government plans to announce that *8.5 million people" took part in the voting, which began at 06:00 local time (13:00 Moscow Time).

President Nicolas Maduro’s political opponents held a people’s referendum without the National Electoral Council's partiticipation to find out the population’s attitude towards the authorities’ initiative, specifically, convening the Constitutional Assembly. According to the organizers of the vote, about 7.2 people took part in it. Of these, 98.4% opposed the establishment of this body, which can amend the country’s constitution.

In early May Maduro decided to convene the Constitutional Assembly without holding a preliminary referendum. That led to the aggravation of the situation in the country, which at that time was rocked by large-scale anti-government protests. They were accompanied by clashes with law enforcers, riots and loss of lives.

To date, more than 110 people have died and thousands have been injured during the protests staged by the opposition. The authorities arrested about 4,900 protesters, nearly 1,400 of them remain in custody.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US’ attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
Less than 1.5 mln people take part in Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly elections
3
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
4
World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey
5
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews
6
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
7
Defense ministry reports North Korea’s missile launch pose no threat to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама