Search for missing crew member of sunken ship resumes off Crimea

TASS, July 30. A search and rescue operation for the last crew member missing after Saturday’s shipwreck in the Black Sea off Russia’s Crimean Peninsula resumed at dawn on Sunday, a spokesperson for a marine rescue center in Sevastopol said.
"The rescue operation was suspended on Saturday at nightfall. It resumed at 6:40 today. The ninth and the last crew member of the sunken vessel remains to be located," the spokesperson said.
On Saturday morning, the Anda bulk carrier flying the flag of Togo capsized in the Black Sea’s neutral waters, some 22 miles away from the Crimean coast. The vessel sunk several hours later. It had nine people on board - Syrian and Indian citizens - and was carrying 24,000 tonnes of wheat.
During the rescue operation a boat with three crewmembers was found and then a raft with five more seamen. The rescued seamen were reported to be in satisfactory condition, suffering from minor injuries and hypothermia.