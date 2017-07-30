Criminal case initiated on wreck of bulk carrier in Black Sea

Russia’s main Navy Day parade to be held in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 30, 8:00
SIMFEROPOL, July 30. /TASS/. Investigators have launched a criminal case on the wreck of the Anda bulk carrier in the Black Sea near Crimea’s shore, the Crimean Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.
"A criminal case on the essential elements of offence stipulated in Article 263 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Violation of safety rules and exploitation of maritime and inland water transport that caused heavy damage or human death by negligence’) has been launched," the report says.
The maximal sentence under this article is five years of imprisonment.
On Saturday morning, the Anda bulk carrier under Togo’s flag overturned in the Black Sea’s neutral waters, 40km away from the Crimean coast. The bulk carrier had nine people on board - Syrian and Indian citizens - and was carrying 24,000 tonnes of wheat. During the rescue operation a boat with three crewmembers was found and then a raft with five more seamen. The rescued seamen were reported to be in satisfactory condition. Search operations for one crewmember continue.
As the Emergencies Ministry reported, the bulk carrier put to sea despite the storm. The vessel has totally sunk at present. Vessels and aviation of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are taking part in the rescue operations.
"At present, investigative measures have been taken to determine the circumstances of the accident. The investigation into the criminal case continues," the Investigative Department added.