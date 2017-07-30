Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Criminal case initiated on wreck of bulk carrier in Black Sea

World
July 30, 4:09 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The Anda bulk carrier under Togo’s flag overturned in the Black Sea’s neutral waters

Share
1 pages in this article
© Crimea emergencies ministry department/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, July 30. /TASS/. Investigators have launched a criminal case on the wreck of the Anda bulk carrier in the Black Sea near Crimea’s shore, the Crimean Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"A criminal case on the essential elements of offence stipulated in Article 263 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Violation of safety rules and exploitation of maritime and inland water transport that caused heavy damage or human death by negligence’) has been launched," the report says.

The maximal sentence under this article is five years of imprisonment.

On Saturday morning, the Anda bulk carrier under Togo’s flag overturned in the Black Sea’s neutral waters, 40km away from the Crimean coast. The bulk carrier had nine people on board - Syrian and Indian citizens - and was carrying 24,000 tonnes of wheat. During the rescue operation a boat with three crewmembers was found and then a raft with five more seamen. The rescued seamen were reported to be in satisfactory condition. Search operations for one crewmember continue.

As the Emergencies Ministry reported, the bulk carrier put to sea despite the storm. The vessel has totally sunk at present. Vessels and aviation of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are taking part in the rescue operations.

"At present, investigative measures have been taken to determine the circumstances of the accident. The investigation into the criminal case continues," the Investigative Department added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian national team wrestler stabbed to death in brawl — investigators
2
Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to Moldova
3
Russia’s main Navy Day parade to be held in St. Petersburg
4
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason
5
Russian Embassy in USA says Tillerson’s statement on sanctions cannot but raise eyebrows
6
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
7
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама