Three Russian nationals injured in fire at Turkish hotel - consulate general

World
July 29, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No Russians have called the hotline, said Russia’s Consul in Antalya Alexei Shivanov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Chris McGrath/Getty Images

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals got injured during a fire at a five-star hotel in Turkey on Saturday, Russia’s Consul in Antalya Alexei Shivanov told Rossiya 24 television channel.

"At about 8:30, a fire began at the Eldar Resort Hotel in Kemer," he said. "The firefighters quickly took the situation under control."

"14 people suffered from the toxic air, including three Russian nationals," he continued, adding nothing threatens their lives or health. "No Russians have called the hotline."

Turkey’s A Haber television channel reported the fire at 08:00, saying at least 400 people were evacuated from the building.

