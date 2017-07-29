DPRK announces 2nd successful test of Hwasong 14 missile

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. DPRK authorities have announced a successful second test of the Hwasong 14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Reuters said on Saturday.

The flight lasted 47 min 12 sec, in the course of which is covered a distance of 998 km and reached the apogee of 3,725 km. DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said the launch meant a stern warning to the U.S.

He said along with it his country’s nuclear program could not be either replaced or wound up.

Kyodo said Kim issued an order on the launch back on Thursday. The North Korean leader said the test had shown the missiles could reach the continental territory of the U.S.

South Korean Defense Ministry warned it would draft countermeasures on its part to rebuff what it sees as a threat on the part of Pyongyang.