Car rams into crowd in Helsinki

World
July 28, 19:38 updated at: July 28, 19:50 UTC+3

One person died, several injured, according to media reports

© EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

July 28. /TASS/. One person has died after a car rammed into pedestrians in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, local media report.

Police say they have arrested the driver. At least four people have reportedly been taken to hospital. 

Police said that the incident is not terror related. 

 

