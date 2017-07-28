Car rams into crowd in Helsinki

Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 20:50
July 28. /TASS/. One person has died after a car rammed into pedestrians in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, local media report.
Police say they have arrested the driver. At least four people have reportedly been taken to hospital.
Police said that the incident is not terror related.
