Dodon asserts Russian official's Moldova visit disrupted to harm ties with Moscow

World
July 28, 17:47 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Romanian authorities earlier refused permission to a civilian plane carrying a Russian delegation to Moldova for talks with President Igor Dodon

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, July 28. /TASS/. The frustration of the Moldovan visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin who was denied entry to the Romanian airspace on his way to Chisinau is geared to upset the process of normalization of the Russian-Moldova relations and the Transnistrian settlement, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

"These actions are geared against cooperation with our strategic partner, which has been normalizing after the meeting between the Moldovan and Russian presidents, and against the settlement of the Transnistrian problem and restoring Moldova’s territorial integrity, where some progress has just been reached.

He said he planned to discuss with Rogozin, who is also the Russian president’s special envoy for Transnistria and co-chair of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission, further steps to enliven cooperation between the two countries. Apart from that, they were to go to the city of Bender to attend celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the peacekeeping operation in the Dniester area due on Saturday. In Bender, they were to meet with Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky.

