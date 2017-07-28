Back to Main page
Crimea’s electric power supply restored

World
July 28, 16:54 UTC+3

Power blackout in Sevastopol has been eliminated, too

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Read also

Blackout on Russian mainland leaves Crimea in the dark

SIMFEROPOL, July 28. /TASS/. Electric power supply for Crimea has been fully restored after Friday’s brief blackout, the press-service of the Crimean government quoted the region’s leader Sergey Aksyonov as saying.

"Crimea’s power supply has been fully restored," the statement runs.

Power blackout in Sevastopol has been eliminated, too.

"As at 16:07 Moscow time 100% of consumers were reconnected to power supply," the press-service of the local power utility Sevastopolenergo told TASS.

