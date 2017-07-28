Crimea’s electric power supply restored

Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leaderRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 17:23
SIMFEROPOL, July 28. /TASS/. Electric power supply for Crimea has been fully restored after Friday’s brief blackout, the press-service of the Crimean government quoted the region’s leader Sergey Aksyonov as saying.
"Crimea’s power supply has been fully restored," the statement runs.
Power blackout in Sevastopol has been eliminated, too.
"As at 16:07 Moscow time 100% of consumers were reconnected to power supply," the press-service of the local power utility Sevastopolenergo told TASS.