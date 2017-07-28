Back to Main page
At least 48 people injured in Barcelona train accident

World
July 28, 10:17 UTC+3

No deaths have been reported, authorities said

© EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

At least 48 people are injured after a train accident at a station in Barcelona, Spain.

The Catalan Emergency Services said the incident -- which it described as an accident -- happened during rush hour Friday morning at the Estacion de Franca, a major railway station in the western Spanish city.

At least 18 of those injured required hospitalization, five of whom are in a serious condition, the department said. Emergency team are still examining the injured, including the train conductor. No deaths have been reported, authorities said.

