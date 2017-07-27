Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia

SAVONLINNA, July 27. /TASS/. Probable introduction of new sanctions by the United States against Russia is not a simple matter for the European Union, the President of Finland Sauli Niinist· said on Thursday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This [the possibility of sanctions] triggered proactive discussions in Europe. This is neither a simple nor a painless matter for Europe," Niinist· said.

"Discussions [of sanctions] should start now between the US and the EU. Possible sanctions would have immediate consequences for other countries, not merely for Russia. That is why the EU is active [in this regard]," the president added.

The West and Russia need to maintain a constant dialogue to avoid undesirable situations, he went on.

"In order to avoid the situations that nobody would want to have, a steady dialogue is needed. I hope that people in Finland have also noticed that things are not going only in a negative direction as it may seem," the president said.

Putin is visiting Finland at the invitation of Finland’s president. The visit is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the country’s state independence.