Russian Embassy in Turkey clarifying fate of citizens detained on Syrian border

World
July 26, 12:36 UTC+3 ANKARA
© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Russian-Syrian checkpoint opens in Eastern Goutha de-escalation zone

ANKARA, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Turkey is working to clarify the fate of the Russian nationals detained on the border with Syria, the embassy’s press attache Irina Kasimova informed TASS on Wednesday.

"Our consular staff are travelling to Hatay [Province], where they will have meetings with local officials and detainees to clarify their future fate," she said.

Media reports said in mid-July that Svetlana Ukhanova, her cohabitating partner Yevgeny Kochaari and two underage children had been detained in Hatay Province. They presumably planned to get into Syria.

On Monday, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Instagram post that the eldest daughter of the Russian woman detained in Turkey had been turned over to her father. Kasimova ealier said that Sergey Ukhanov and her daughter were in Istanbul and were ready to fly to Moscow. According to the embassy’s press attache, a technical problem occurred. The Turkish authorities found restrictions regarding the girl’s departure from Turkey imposed in connection with her relatives’ statement who said she was missing. The girl and her father are expected to return to Russia on Wednesday.

