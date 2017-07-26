Back to Main page
Two wounded in Donetsk’s western suburb in shelling by Ukrainian troops

World
July 26, 0:05 UTC+3 DONETSK

One of the injured is a seventeen-year-old boy

DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. One more person was wounded in Donetsk’s western suburb that came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the DPR’s law enforcement agencies told the Donetsk News Agency that a seventeen-year-old boy was wounded in the settlement of Alexandrovka in Donetsk’s western suburb.

The spokesman for the DPR’s command said that one more man was wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Trudovskiye, also in the west of Donetsk.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the DPR’s operations command said that an observation post of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in the village of Bezymennoye in the south of the DPR had come under shelling by Ukrainian troops. JCCC officers were evacuated to a shelter. According to the spokesman, shelling was conducted from 120mm mortars.

On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24. However, shelling continues.

Ukraine crisis
