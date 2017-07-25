Qatar interested in more food supplies from Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Qatar is interested in increasing food supplies from Russia, Qatari Ambassador to Russia, Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russia confirmed its readiness to increase food supplies to Qatar, however, according to Russian First Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Dzhambulat Khaturov, the ministry has received no official request for that. Qatari Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abd al-Rahman Al Thani said the country currently has no need in additional food supplies.

"No agreement has been signed [on exports of Russian food products to Qatar - TASS] but the matter was discussed by the Russian president and the Qatari emir and the two countries’ foreign ministers. Russia said it was ready to either send or sell food products to Qatar if it asks. I had meetings at the Russian ministry of agriculture and we do need to enliven this topic," the Qatari diplomat said.

According to earlier reports, Qatar is in talks with Turkey and Iran on supplies of food products and drinking water. Iran has sent five planes and three ships with 350 tonnes of food products to Qatar.

On Qatar’s quandary

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and meddling in their domestic affairs and said they were severing diplomatic relations with that country. Economic sanctions and a transport blockade followed suit.

The Qatari authorities called the Arab partners' moves highly regrettable and totally groundless.