JCCC observation post in DPR comes under shelling by Kiev troops — agency

DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. An observation post of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in the village of Bezymennoye in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the DPR’s operations commant said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops have shelled Bezymennoye. The JCCC observation post came under shelling. Officers were evacuated to a shelter," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, shelling was conducted from 120mm mortars.

On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24. However, shelling continues.