Moldovan president hopes Putin will visit Moldova next year

World
July 25, 21:50 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he hopes to meet Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Sochi this autumn

CHISINAU, July 25. /TASS/. Moldovan President said on Tuesday he hopes Russian leader Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to his country next year.

"I hope Vladimir Putin will come here next year. We have started to discuss this issue. I hope next year I will be able to organize Vladimir Putin’s official or working visit to Moldova," he said during a question-and-answer session in the Odnoklassniki social network.

He reminded that Putin’s latest visit to Moldova took place in 2008, when he was Russia’s prime minister.

Dodon said he hopes to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of a CIS summit in Russia’s Sochi this autumn.

"We have managed to resolve many problems in relations with Russia. It has become possible thanks to my good relations with President Vladimir Putin. We were supposed to continue efforts to solve the problem of migrants but the Moldovan government’s decision to expel five Russian diplomats stalled this process. It was done deliberately, to frustrate our developing relations with Russia," Dodon said during his first question-and-answer session in the Odnoklassniki social network.

"We will revert to that matter during our next meeting with Vladimir Putin. If it is not organized earlier, our next meeting will take place on the sidelines of a CIS summit in Sochi this autumn," he said.

When asked when Moldovan citizens would need no patent to work in Russia, he noted it would be possible after Moldova joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The thing is that unlike Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, Moldova is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. I have already applied for an observer status with the EAEU. I hope a positive decision will come already in October. We will continue efforts to resolve these problems," Dodon pledged.

