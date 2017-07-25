Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraqi vice president hails Russia’s ‘tremendous contribution’ to Middle East cohesion

World
July 25, 17:33 UTC+3 STRELNA

"Russia has made a tremendous contribution, in particular in Syria and Iraq, to prevent the disintegration of the region," Nouri al-Maliki said

Share
1 pages in this article

STRELNA, July 25./TASS/. Iraq’s Vice President Nouri al-Maliki emphasized on Tuesday Russia’s tremendous contribution to settling the difficulties the Middle East faces.

Read also

Iraq calls for closer cooperation with Russia

"Russia has made a tremendous contribution, in particular in Syria and Iraq, to prevent the disintegration of the region. We sincerely thank you," the vice president said as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. "Were it not for your role, the map of the region would have changed now, and negatively for us," he went on.

Nouri al-Maliki added that despite the success achieved in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, there is a risk of a new surge in terrorist activity in the region. "We have clinched a victory in certain regions, but now we must concentrate on success in the sphere of security, as terrorists can continue attacks against civilians," he said.

Focusing on the situation in his country, the high-ranking Iraqi official said a political system where the division of power comes as a result of ethnic descent and faith, remains a breeding ground for terrorists.

"If this principle of division of powers based on ethnic-religious quotas continues, it may spark a new round of terrorist activity. That is why we have a project at the moment, and we would like to get assistance for it from everybody who is interested. The project envisages a return to the principles of democracy as well as conferring authority to the political majority," the vice president said.

Read also
Iraq's Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia sees good prospects for cooperation with Iraq — Putin

Al-Maliki also thanked Putin for "Russia taking an honest stance and agreeing to boost the supplies of those armaments on which we had agreed to before at a time when we came under a massive and fierce attack, in which the political goals were potentially dangerous for the whole region".

Shifting to the war on terror, al-Maliki said it must be waged strategically both from a military and political point of view. "The crisis in Iraq and Syria cannot be solved only militarily. Political efforts are also needed to end discord among different groups of society," he said.

Al-Maliki, the leader of the Rule of Law parliamentary coalition, arrived in Russia on July 23 on a visit, which will last until July 26.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
2
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
3
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
4
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
5
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
6
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
7
Lavrov comments on Syrian de-escalation zone agreement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама