Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign

World
July 25, 16:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Trump, "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes"

1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate the actions of the Ukrainian authorities who, in his view, supported Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - ‘quietly working to boost Clinton.’ So where is the investigation A.G.," he tweeted.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!" the US president added.

"Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H [Hillary] for wife!" Trump stated.

Democrats’ ties to Ukrainian embassy

The US leader posted on his Twitter page a link to the page of Fox News journalist Sean Hannity. The veteran Fox News anchor reported on his program on July 12 that during the US election campaign Clinton’s representatives met with staff from the Ukrainian Embassy and representatives from the Ukrainian government to discuss digging up ‘dirt’, or compromising material on Trump’s Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort.

During the US presidential race some Ukrainian officials accused Manafort of receiving money from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. However, after Trump’s election victory, Kiev officials backpedaled and denied these accusations.

Last year some US media outlets, in particular the Wall Street Journal, reported that the wife of current Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe had received financial donations for her campaign to run for a seat in the Virginia State Senate from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is considered to be a Hillary Clinton ally.

