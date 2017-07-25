Back to Main page
Qatar hopes Russia’s efforts to defuse Syrian crisis will yield results soon

July 25, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Qatar supports Russia’s efforts made in Geneva and Astana in support of the Syrian people’s rights, the Qatari ambassador to Russia said

Read also

Putin, Qatari Emir agree to intensify efforts to search for Syrian conflict settlement

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Qatar supports Russia’s efforts as part of the Geneva and Astana processes to resolve the crisis in Syria and hopes they will be successful, Qatari Ambassador to Russia, Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, told a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Qatar supports Russia’s efforts made in Geneva and Astana in support of the Syrian people’s rights, and I hope that these efforts will yield results soon," the ambassador said.

He added that relations between Russia and Qatar began to develop especially actively in January 2016, when Qatar’s emir visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin. He pointed out in particular to cooperation in the economic, political, cultural, military and educational areas.

